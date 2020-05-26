'Mike and Carrie: God & Country': Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher share their story in new I Am Second series

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACarrie Underwood and Mike Fisher offer a look into their journey in the trailer for the new I Am Second series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country.

I Am Second is a nonprofit organization that shares stories of people and faith. In the four-part series, Carrie and Mike engage in honest conversation about their marriage, similarities and differences and the struggles they've endured along the way.

One of the topics they address include Mike's desire to have a big family while Carrie was at one time unsure if she wanted to have children. Both reflect on the awe and love they felt when welcoming eldest son Isiah into the world.

The couple also speaks candidly about the pain they endured following three miscarriages Carrie experienced in 2017 and 2018.

"You have all these mountain tops, but we hadn't had a ton of valleys like this," Mike explains in the clip.

"I just had an honest conversation with God. I was hurt. I had told him how I felt," Carrie remarks tearfully.

Episode one of Mike and Carrie: God & Country premieres tomorrow on I Am Second at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.