Millionaire fugitive accused of killing wife caught in Mexico

A millionaire fugitive wanted for allegedly killing his wife has been arrested after being on the run for nearly five years, authorities said.

Peter Chadwick, 55, was arrested late Sunday in Mexico and arrived in Southern California on Monday.

In 2012, Chadwick reported his wife, Quee Choo Lim, missing in a 911 call made from a gas station near the Mexican border.

Chadwick claimed his wife was kidnapped from his $2.5 million home.

In the bone-chilling 911 call, he said that his wife was dead.

One week later, her body was found in a dumpster.

Chadwick disappeared shortly after prompting an international man-hunt.

Prosecutors allege Chadwick and his wife were fighting over financial problems and a possible divorce before her untimely death.

He plead not guilty before he fled the country.

If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.