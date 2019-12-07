“Miracle Woman” Survives Six-Hour Cardiac Arrest

A British woman has made a full recovery, after her heart stopped beating for six hours due to severe hypothermia.

Officials report that 34-year-old Audrey Schoeman got caught in a snowstorm while hiking in the Pyrenees mountain range in Spain last month.

Her husband, Rohan, called for help. He says, “I thought she was dead. I was trying to feel for a pulse… I couldn’t feel a breath, I couldn’t feel a heartbeat.”

Schoeman was taken to a hospital, where Dr. Jordi Riera treated her. He says Schoeman’s situation is very rare, since the human brain typically suffers irreparable damage if the heart stops beating for five minutes.

The doctor adds, “What happened to her is a consequence of the drop in body temperature.” Apparently, Schoeman survived because the extreme drop in body temperature that stopped her heart also slowed down her brain metabolism. That allowed her heart to cope more effectively with the lack of oxygen.

Schoeman’s body temperature had dropped to 64.4 Fahrenheit, as opposed to the normal 97.7-99.5 Fahrenheit range. Riera and his medical team used an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine in order to keep her alive.

ECMO replaces the heart and lung functions. That allowed the doctors to oxygenate Schoeman’s blood and pump it around the body.

Riera says Schoeman’s body slowly warmed up until her heart started beating again after six hours.

“She woke up and asked: ‘What am I doing here?'” Riera says.

The woman suffered a slight loss of sensitivity in her hands, but should make a full recovery.

Riera adds, “As a scientist I don’t like the word but it’s like a miracle.”

According to Schoeman, “It’s like a miracle except I think it’s all because of the doctors. Probably this winter I won’t go to the mountains, but I hope that in spring we will be able to start hiking and trekking again. I don’t want this to take away that hobby from me.”