Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin continue cross-country road trip

ABC

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are back on the road.

Following their cross country road trip last year, the couple has climbed back aboard their elegant Airstream, The Sheriff, for part two of their excursion.

Miranda revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday night that the first stop on the trek was in Asheville, North Carolina. They hit several hotspots in the mountain city including the historic Biltmore Estate, where they delighted in the stunning architecture and full bloom conservatory, and snacked on a birthday cake bonbon on the terrace.

“It was absolutely stunning. You can feel the history and heart that was put into that property as soon as you step foot on the grounds,” Miranda remarked of the estate.

The twosome also visited farm-to-table restaurant Moose Cafe and sipped on “quarantine fatigue” cocktails at Red Stag Grill, in addition to sleeping under the Wolf Moon at a KOA campground, an experience Miranda calls “pretty magical.”

“Needless to say, we will be back very soon Asheville NC!” she concluded, alongside a gallery of photos that show her and her husband in front of the Biltmore, Miranda holding one of Moose Cafe’s biscuits up to her face, and a snap of The Sheriff parked under the moonlight.

Last summer, the couple headed up north in The Sheriff to visit Brendan’s family in New York, passing through Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Virginia and Pennsylvania along the way.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.