Miranda Lambert and Elle King performing at the ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿﻿Music Awards

Sony Music Nashville

Miranda Lambert and Elle King are taking the stage at the Billboard Music Awards.

The two will perform their chart-topping hit, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” which recently became the first duet by two female country artists to hit #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since Reba McEntire and Linda Davis‘ “Does He Love You” in 1993. It was also named Video of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards.

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” is nominated for Top Rock Song at the BBMAs, while Miranda is also up for Top Country Female Artist.

Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood are among the other nominees at the Billboard Music Awards, which will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.