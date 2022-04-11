Miranda Lambert and Elle King toast to “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” hitting #1

Sony Music Nashville

Miranda Lambert and Elle King have a lot to celebrate: “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” is officially a #1 hit.

Sitting at the top of the charts this week, “Drunk” is the first duet featuring two female artists to reach #1 at country radio since Reba McEntire and Linda Davis‘ Grammy-winning 1993 hit, “Does He Love You.”

“The fact that a duet by 2 women hasn’t been a number 1 in country music since 1993 is crazy to me. The fact that we got here today means even more because it’s bigger than us,” Miranda remarks on Instagram. “Thanks @reba and Linda for paving the way. Elle King I love you and your spirit.”

The singer also shared behind-the-scenes photos from the video shoot of her and Elle dressed in their 80s wedding garb, mugging for the camera with a beer can in Elle’s hand and a bottle of liquor in Miranda’s.

“@elleking is one of my favorite artists and one of my favorite people to be around. I am proud to call her my friend and I’m so glad she asked me to do song this song with her,” the Texas native continues. “Thanks to everyone who played /streamed and sang along with us on Drunk. Now let’s get drunk and not wanna go home!”

“The life of this song has taught me so much, everything has its own time and path. And when in doubt, add @mirandalambert!!!” champions Elle. “I am so thankful to you Miranda, you are a shining light, and there’s no one I enjoy singing with more, than you.”

Miranda previously topped the charts in 2020 with her solo single, “Bluebird,” while Elle had a #1 duet in 2016 with Dierks Bentley on “Different for Girls.”

