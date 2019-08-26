Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris Collab

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris released a new one, “Way Too Pretty For Prison” which is about a cheating man who finds Lambert and Morris contemplating murder but after weighing out the consequences they quickly figure out they’re not cut out for it. “I knew from the second we were writing it that I would love to have Maren on it,” Miranda says. You can catch the live performance when the ladies set out on the “Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour” in September. Miranda’s album, Wildcard is set to be released on November 1st!