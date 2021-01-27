Miranda Lambert celebrates "2 years hitched" with husband Brendan McLoughlin

ABC

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin commemorated their second wedding anniversary with a pair of celebratory posts.

On Tuesday, Miranda turned to Instagram to share a photo from the set of the video for her latest single, “Settling Down,” which also stars her husband. The couple shares a sweet, face-to-face moment on their Tennessee farm next to Miranda’s horse, Gibson.

“2 years hitched!!” Miranda writes alongside the pic.

Meanwhile, Brendan showed off Miranda’s playful side with his tribute, sharing a snap of her in the kitchen using a pair of wooden spoons as crossbones while wearing an apron with a bawdy message on it.

“Happy anniversary to this amazing woman,” he writes.

The couple met in November 2018 when Brendan was working as a security guard as part of the New York City Police Department when Miranda and her trio Pistol Annies performed on ABC’s Good Morning America. They tied the knot in January 2019.

“Settling Down” is currently in the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.