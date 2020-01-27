Miranda Lambert celebrates one-year wedding anniversary with Brendan McLoughlin

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMiranda Lambert is commemorating her one-year anniversary with husband Brendan McLoughlinwith a thoughtful social media note.

The country superstar shared a snap of the couple from their wedding day on Instagram Sunday, walking hand-in-hand along a dirt road surrounded by trees, Miranda in her white lace wedding dress and Brendan in a velvet suit coat and maroon pants. In the caption, Miranda writes a touching tribute to her husband.

"1 year. I’m so happy to walk through this life with you. Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines," she shares. "I love you."

Miranda and Brendan were married on January 26, 2019 at a farm just outside of Nashville. They didn't reveal the news publicly until Miranda posted about it on Instagram a few weeks later. The couple met when fellow Pistol Annies members Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley invited Brendan to their show in New York after performing on Good Morning America where he was working as a security guard in November 2018.

Brendan, a police officer, is on a leave of absence from the NYPD. Miranda is currently traveling the country on her Wildcard Tour through early May.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.