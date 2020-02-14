Miranda Lambert celebrates Valentine’s Day with MuttNation Foundation grants to help shelter pets

True Publicity

True PublicityIn celebration of shelter pets -- and the volunteers and organizations that help them find good homes -- Miranda Lambert is offering a little extra love to ten animal rescues across the country.

The “Wildcard” singer challenged thousands of volunteers to “Pledge to Volunteer” at their local rescue. To sweeten the challenge, volunteers who took the pledge were entered to win a grand prize of concert tickets and and a personal meet-and-greet with Miranda.

Now, just in time for Valentine’s Day, Miranda has awarded that prize to volunteer Andrea Shike of Wisconsin.

Miranda also automatically registered each participating shelter to be in the running for one of ten $1,000 grants given by her MuttNation Foundation. The list of winning shelters includes organizations throughout the country, from the singer’s home state of Texas to deserving pet rescues in Illinois, Washington, Tennessee and more.

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, MuttNation works to promote adoption and improve the lives of shelter pets through spay and neuter initiatives and public awareness.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.