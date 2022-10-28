Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire + more added to CMT’s Loretta Lynn tribute

Courtesy of CMT/Sandbox Productions

Another round of country heavyweights have been added to CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn tribute show.

Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Kacey Musgraves and Alan Jackson are now all confirmed to join the bill. Marty Stuart and Gaither Vocal Band will also appear in the tribute to the late, great country legend.

Sissy Spacek — the actor who portrayed Loretta in the 1980 film Coal Miner’s Daughter — has signed on for the tribute show, too, as has TODAY show co-anchor Hoda Kotb. In addition, Patsy Lynn and Tayla Lynn — the singer’s daughter and granddaughter, respectively — will join the lineup for the show.

Previously announced performers include Keith Urban, Darius Rucker, Tim McGraw, George Strait, Little Big Town and many others. The event will be hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, who is a close friend of the Lynn family and a colleague of Hoda’s on the TODAY show broadcasting team.

CMT partnered with the Lynn family and Sandbox Productions to mount this memorial event. The public service will air live and commercial-free Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. ET on CMT. Two commercial-free encore performances have also been announced: one on Wednesday, November 2 at 8 p.m. ET and another on Sunday, November 6 at 11 a.m. ET.

Loretta died on Oct. 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, TN. She was 90 years old.

