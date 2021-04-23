Miranda Lambert + Elle King dial up the party vibes once again with a Goldhouse Remix of their “Drunk” duet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

Back in February, real-life pals and former tour mates Miranda Lambert and Elle King teamed up for a dizzying new party anthem, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

The track quickly became a fan favorite, shooting to the top of the Billboard Country Digital Sales and Rock Digital Sales charts and also finding a spot within the top 30 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The country-rocker pair also opened up the 2021 ACM Awards with “Drunk,” and their performance led to even more gains as the song saw a significant sales boost in the 24 hours after the show.

Now, the twosome are dialing up the party vibes even more, sharing a new Goldhouse Remix of “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” that further leans into the song’s potential as a club-ready, danceable hit. The new version of the song is out now.

Miranda is continuing to show off her musical versatility with “Drunk,” which is in stark contrast to another collaborative project she has in the works. The singer teamed up with longtime songwriting partners and fellow Texans Jon Randall and Jack Ingram for The Marfa Tapes, a stripped-down, acoustic album of songs they wrote in the town of Marfa, Texas.

