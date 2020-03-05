Miranda Lambert honors first responders across the country on her Wildcard tour

ABC Audio

ABC AudioAfter being inspired by a morning show host who regularly pays tribute to first responders on the air, Miranda Lambert was inspired to do something similar for her current Wildcard tour.

As the trek moved from city to city, the singer invited fans to nominate first responders in their communities via their local radio stations. A select number of those local heroes then received a pair of tickets to see Miranda’s show, as well as the opportunity to meet her in person before her performance.

“It was an honor to meet some of the incredible first responders, the men and women across the country who have dedicated their lives to service and bravery to keep their communities safe,” the singer reflects. “Hearing each one of their unique stories was such an inspiration to me and my team.”

Miranda’s taking a break from her U.S. shows in March to head over to Australia, before hitting a couple of spring festivals in April and then resuming her Wildcard tour dates.

She’s also nominated for three ACM Awards in 2020, in the categories of Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Music Event of the Year. The ceremony will take place on April 5.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.