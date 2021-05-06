Miranda Lambert invites you to “a magical place… out there in the desert” with ‘The Marfa Tapes’

Jim and Ilde Cook of CookHouseMedia

If you’ve wondered exactly what Miranda Lambert has up her sleeve with The Marfa Tapes, you’ll be able to fully find out when the fifteen-track album arrives Friday.

For starters, Marfa is the tiny town in West Texas Miranda and her collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall have used as a songwriting retreat for years. For five days last November, they got together to create this stripped-down, experimental project.

“Marfa is such a magical place,” Miranda reflects. “The songs are in the air out there in the desert. And I can’t really explain it, but we try to do our best to bring people to Marfa through this music. It’s one of those places where you just go to disappear.”

“And, you know,” she adds, “writing with two people that you can really be your total self with, it feels good that we all get to go out there and just celebrate each other and celebrate creating music.”

While Miranda, Jack and Jon are all singer/songwriters from the Lone Star State, the “Settling Down” hitmaker ultimately considers them much more than friends.

“When you get to work with your heroes, it’s a cool full-circle moment,” Miranda asserts. “Jack and Jon, both being two people I really look up to as musicians and songwriters, you don’t just show up and give your weakest lines. I definitely bring my A game when I’m out there writing with those boys, because they’re absolutely amazing at what they do.”

“Even though we all have such different styles,” Miranda muses, “somehow when we write these songs together, our voices just become this little trio of different styles coming together. But it somehow works.”

Beginning Saturday, you can stream The Marfa Tapes documentary starting at 7 p.m. ET via Miranda’s Facebook page.

