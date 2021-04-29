Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram + Jon Randall give ‘The Marfa Tapes’ a visual element with full-length film

Sony Music Nashville

The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert’s stripped-down, acoustic collaborative album with frequent co-writers and fellow Texans Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, comes out next Friday, May 7.

The trio just announced that fans will get a visual element to go along with their new project. May 8, the day after The Marfa Tapes drops, they artists will share a full-length film to accompany the album.

Featuring candid interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and live performances, the film will also focus on the special West Texas town that lends its name to the album. The trio recorded much of the project outdoors in Marfa, Texas, where they’ve frequently gone to write over the years. In fact, it’s where they wrote songs like “Tin Man,” Miranda’s ACM Song of the Year-winning ballad, which first appeared on her 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings.

“I’ll never forget pulling into Marfa that first night at four a.m.,” Miranda recounts of her first trip to the Texas town. “The stars were like nothing I’d ever seen before, just this endless blanket hanging so low you could reach up and touch them. I immediately understood why this place is so special.”

The Marfa Tapes’ film will premiere at 7 p.m. ET, and will be available to view for the next 24 hours on Miranda’s Facebook page.

