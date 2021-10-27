Miranda Lambert joins the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame

Alexa King

Miranda Lambert has a new accolade under her belt: She was recently inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Houston, Texas.

The country star was among a class of 2021 inductees that also includes Lavonna “Shorty” Koger, a former rodeo contestant and leading industry cowboy hat-maker, Olympic equestrian Kathryn Kusner and more.

The National Cowgirl Hall of Fame recognizes women who exemplify the Western spirit of resilience and independence. Though it focuses on women pursuing cowboy-centric careers, the Hall recognizes a wide variety of women who bring the cowgirl spirit to whatever it is they do.

It’s a timely honor for Miranda, as she just released her newest single, “If I Was a Cowboy.”

You can also catch her performing at the upcoming 2021 CMA Awards show, which airs on ABC on Wednesday, November 10.

