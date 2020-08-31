Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown & more performing on virtual Country Music Hall of Fame fundraiser

Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has a “big night” in store.

The Nashville-based institution is hosting an all-star virtual fundraiser, BIG NIGHT (At the Museum), that features a variety of artists performing on instruments straight out of the museum.

Modern country acts Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde will perform alongside such legends as Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Emmylou Harris and Ricky Skaggs.

Each of the artists will be playing historic instruments that were safely removed from their display cases at the museum during the pandemic. The instruments were selected specifically for the artists playing them.

Other artists performing include Marty Stuart, Rodney Crowell, Keb’ Mo’ and soul duo The War and Treaty. More participating artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

The show is free to view, but fans will have the opportunity to donate to the CMHOF through YouTube Giving.

The museum, which shuttered its doors to the public in mid-March, will re-open its galleries on September 10, with social distance guidelines in place.

BIG NIGHT will stream on the CMHOF’s Youtube channel on October 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

