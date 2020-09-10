Miranda Lambert launches relief fund to help music industry pet parents pay vet bills during pandemic

Jamie Wright

Miranda Lambert has always been passionate about helping shelter pets. Now, her nonprofit Muttnation has teamed with the Waggle Foundation to help those in the music community take care of their pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The singer says the idea of supporting pets during this time came from a friend’s personal experience.



“It really hit home when my backup singer and close friend Gwen’s shelter dog, Earl, became extremely ill in early March, just as the pandemic was taking hold and our tour had to stop,” Miranda explains. “After taking him to several vets, she was told Earl had a rare liver disorder. Then there were multiple hospital stays, relapses, more hospital stays…”

Watching Gwen’s experience made Miranda realize how stressful it is for other pet owners to go through illnesses with their animals during a time when they’re not working as much or at all, she continues.

“Earl is doing great now, but he’ll require ongoing treatment for the rest of his life. It was such an unexpected major expense at an already tough time,” Miranda continues. “…Because music and mutts are my two passions, I knew I had to do something and thought that starting this fund would help both the music community that’s been so supportive of me and their pets.”

Music industry members can apply for support now, and animal lovers in need of assistance who don’t work in music can apply via Waggle. Fans can also donate to the Muttnation Fund.

