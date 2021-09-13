Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs & Darius Rucker headlining 2022 C2C Festival

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Darius Rucker are headlining the 2022 Country to Country Festival.

The Europe-based country music festival unveiled the lineup on Monday that features the three superstars trading nights at three venues in London, England; Dublin, Ireland; and Glasgow, Scotland March 11-13.

Miranda will open the three-day festival with a headlining show at London’s O2 Arena on March 11, with Darius and Luke following on March 12 and 13, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Hottie & The Blowfish will headline Dublin’s 3Arena on opening night, as Luke performs the following night and Miranda on Sunday. The “Cold As You” hitmaker headlines The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on March 11, followed by Miranda on March 12 and Darius closing out the festival at the venue.

Also on the bill are Brett Young, Ashley McBryde, Russell Dickerson, Runaway June, Scotty McCreery and more.

This is the eighth C2C festival since launching in 2013 and the first since 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 installments. Tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be honored at the 2022 shows. Additional tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.