Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris among 2021 Grammy nominees

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Ingrid Andress picked up multiple nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Miranda appears in three of the show’s four country categories, including Best Country Album for Wildcard and Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, for the chart-topping “Bluebird.”

Newcomer Ingrid also pulled in nods for Best Country Song, for her hit “More Hearts Than Mine,” and Best Country Album, for Lady Like.

Ingrid also finds herself in the coveted all-genre Best New Artist category alongside Jimmie Allen‘s “This is Us” collaborator Noah Cyrus, plus Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion and others.

Meanwhile, Maren is nominated twice for Best Country Song with “The Bones” and “Crowded Table,” the latter of which she’s featured on as part of The Highwomen.

Mickey Guyton‘s “Black Like Me” is up for Best Country Solo Performance, while Dan + Shay appear in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for “10,000 Hours,” featuring Justin Bieber, along with Brothers Osborne‘s “All Night,” “Ocean” by Lady A and more.

The 2021 Grammys will be hosted by The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and air January 31 on CBS.

Here are the country nominees at the 2021 Grammy Awards:

Best Country Album

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

Lady Like — Ingrid Andress

Nightfall — Little Big Town

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Your Life Is a Record — Brandy Clark

Best Country Song

“Bluebird” — Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones” — Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz (Maren Morris)

“Crowded Table” — Songwriters: Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Lori Mckenna (The Highwomen)

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do” — Songwriters: Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey, Thomas Rhett (Old Dominion)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“Stick That In Your Country Song” — Eric Church

“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton

“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

“Some People Do” — Old Dominion

“All Night” — Brothers Osborne

“Ocean” — Lady A

“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Noah Cyrus

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

