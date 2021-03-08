Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris & more to perform at Grammy Awards

CBS

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Mickey Guyton will perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

They join an all-star roster of performers that also includes Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lil Baby, Maren’s fellow The Highwomen member Brandi Carlile, and more.

Miranda is the most-nominated country act, with three nods, while Mickey makes history as the first Black female solo artist to be nominated in a country category, for “Black Like Me,” which is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance.

Maren has two nominations in the category of Best Country Song, for “The Bones” and The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table.”

The Grammys will also pay tribute to live venues that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with employees from the Troubadour in LA, Nashville’s Station Inn and more presenting various categories throughout the show.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will be hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah and air on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.