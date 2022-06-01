Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton + more to receive ACM Honors Special Awards

Academy of Country Music

The Academy of Country Music announced its Special Awards nominees on Wednesday, putting a spotlight on artists, songwriters and industry members.

Miranda Lambert is being honored for her career-long ACMs success, receiving this year’s Triple Crown Award. She qualifies for that honor because throughout her career she was won ACM Top New Female Vocalist, ACM Female Vocalist of the Year and ACM Entertainer of the Year.

The most controversial honoree in the bunch, Morgan Wallen, will win the Milestone Award for his outstanding achievements in the country music field over the past year. It’s a major turnaround for Morgan, who was barred from eligibility at the 2021 ACM Awards due to his racist slur scandal, which took place in February of that year.

Chris Stapleton is also being recognized: He’ll be awarded the ACM Spirit Award, which draws inspiration from country legend Merle Haggard. The honor is presented to an artist who most exemplifies Haggard’s legacy, writing great songs and following their own path.

Shania Twain and legendary songwriter Sonny Throckmorton are the two recipients of the ACM Poet’s Award, which they are winning for lyrical contributions and impact on country music culture.

TV series Yellowstone is winning the ACM Film Award; and Paul Barnabee and Dwight Wiles are this year’s ACM Lifting Lives Award recipients. Connie Bradley will receive the ACM Icon Award, and Duane Clark will receive the ACM Service Award. Hardy, who won ACM Songwriter of the Year at the most recent awards show, will be recognized, too.

The ACM Honors ceremony will take place Wednesday, August 24, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. This year’s show will also celebrate some of the ACM Awards winners who weren’t televised during the major awards show, like studio recording and industry honorees.

