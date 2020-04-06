Miranda Lambert: "Music is medicine…let that heal you"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAFollowing her appearance last night during ACM Presents: Our Country, Miranda Lambert is reiterating an important message.

Miranda delivered a lovely acoustic performance of her latest single, the heartwarming "Bluebird," during the ACM special on Sunday night, and turned to Instagram today to remind fans to keep music close to heart during these trying times.

"I want to remind everybody to lean into music and to let that heal you right now, because Music is Medicine, and it'll help us get through this time," she shared, alongside the video of her performance of "Bluebird," which was delivered from the porch of her rural Tennessee home.

Miranda was one of many country stars who offered uplifting songs and words of encouragement during the two-hour broadcast, which took the place on the night of what would have been the ACM Awards. The Awards, which were postponed due to COVID-19, will now take place on Sept. 16.

