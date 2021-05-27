Miranda Lambert officially opens her new downtown Nashville hot spot, Casa Rosa

Jason Kempin/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM

Miranda Lambert’s Texas-inspired Nashville bar and honky tonk, Casa Rosa, is officially in business.

The venue opened its doors to the public this week after celebrating on Tuesday night with a VIP karaoke party that featured superstar guests like Ashley McBryde, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi. Miranda and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, even got in on the karaoke fun, duetting on a rendition of “Summer Nights” from the Grease soundtrack.

Miranda’s new eatery, the name of which translates to “Pink House,” is located on Nashville’s Broadway strip, nearby other celebrity bars like Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House, Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge and Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. It boasts four floors, three of which feature stages for live entertainment, plus a rooftop bar. To celebrate the opening of Casa Rosa, Miranda invited all her fans to stop by and try out the hot spot’s Tex-Mex menu.

“When y’all are in Nashville come by for some tacos and tequila!!” she wrote, alongside a series of snaps from the venue’s opening party.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.