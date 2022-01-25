Miranda Lambert on writing “Y’all Means All” for ‘Queer Eye’: “I’m really honored to be part of it”

ABC

For Miranda Lambert, getting to write “Y’all Means All” for season six of Queer Eye was pure joy.

The hitmaker called on frequent collaborators Shane McAnally and Luke Dick to help her write the inclusivity-themed song that appears in the new season of the Netflix show, which was filmed in her home state of Texas.

Prior to writing the song, the singer says she “binged” the “feel-good” show over the course of a weekend, and was up for the challenge when Netflix contacted her to pen the original tune.

“We just got to bring out our fun, inner Texan. Netflix was great about sending some notes and making sure we were getting the message across for the show,” Miranda explains to Billboard. “I haven’t done a lot of writing for specific things for television and movies and stuff, so it was fun to try something different.”

In fact, Miranda has a familial source to thank for the song’s title — her brother Luke, who is gay. Miranda reached out to him asking if he had any catchy phrases to offer, and he replied with the winning title.

“My brother texted me a few and ‘Y’all Means All’ was one of them. I called my brother and I was like, ‘I owe you a beach trip somewhere, because we’re using your line.’ But I guess right then, all around Texas, there were T-shirts with ‘Y’all Means All,’ so it was perfect timing,” she points out. “The song is just really fun and I’m really honored to be part of it.”

“Y’all Means All” appears in two episodes of Queer Eye.

