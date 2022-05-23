Miranda Lambert one of ‘Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2022”

ABC

Miranda Lambert‘s influence is expanding beyond country music’s borders.

Miranda has been named one of Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People of 2022” and is the only country star to appear on the elite list of world figures, politicians, artists and more.

“I’m so honored to join this year’s class of #TIME100. I only ever wanted to sing and write songs and thanks to y’all I’ve gotten to do that and so much more,” the “Tin Man” singer says of the distinguished honor. “Thank y’all for being on this journey with me.”

A tribute written by Miranda’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” duet partner, Elle King, refers to the superstar as an “acclaimed performer and songwriter” who’s intentional about “making everybody feel welcome.” Elle also praised Miranda for including her as part of the all-female lineup for her 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour.

“That’s her vibe: she’s all about making everybody feel welcome. And there is not one inauthentic hair on her head,” the singer says, citing Miranda as a “true country queen.” “Her shows are incredible; from start to finish, she gives it her absolute all … But the reason that I like Miranda so much is because she is one of the absolute funniest people I’ve ever met. When she and I get together, we don’t lose our voices because we’re singing or because we’re drinking. It’s because we laugh the whole time.”

Miranda and Elle recently topped the country charts with “Drunk,” which became the first #1 female country duet in nearly 30 years.

