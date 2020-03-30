Miranda Lambert opens up about her "through the roof" anxiety and how she is coping

ABC/Image Group LA

Miranda Lambert opened up in a relatable post about COVID-19.

The country singer took to Instagram to give an update on her life, including her struggles with anxiety and how she doing her part to practice social distancing.

"I haven’t really known what to say on social media during all this," she admitted. "Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack. For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home. Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the sate of the world right now is still through the roof."

Lambert shared the different projects she plans to tackle around the house during this downtime as well as how she'll keep up with her fitness. It's not all chores and tasks though. She also revealed that fans will likely have some new music to look forward to once things get back to business as usual.

"I have written a few songs for the first time in a year," the 36-year-old divulged adding that she's been working with Ronnie Dunn of the dissolved duo Brooks & Dunn.

While Lambert's plans seem like she's going to remain productive, it doesn't take the place of being close to the people she cares about.

"We miss our road family, New York family and I dang sure miss my Texas fam," she wrote.

Despite the distance between Lambert and her loved ones, she's thankful that she's still connected to all of them and ended the note with a shout out to all of the hard-working medical teams.

"Sending light to all the first responders and health care workers. Stay home. Call home," she urged.

