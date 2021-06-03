Miranda Lambert partners with CMA to help music industry members pay their vet bills

Weston Hefflin

Miranda Lambert’s mission to help those in the music industry care for their pets continues. The singer has partnered with the Country Music Association in support of her MuttNation Fund at Waggle, which provides resources to help pay veterinary bills for those financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the new partnership, CMA will help fund vet services and pay for pet food for qualifying members of the music business.

Miranda started her MuttNation at Waggle Fund about a year and a half ago, after personal experience showed her how devastating an unexpected medical emergency can be for any pet-owner — especially amid a global pandemic.

“I saw first-hand how challenging it was for my close friend and backup singer, Gwen [Sebastian], when her dog, Earl, was diagnosed with a rare liver disease — just after COVID halted our tour in March 2020,” Miranda explains. “Luckily, Earl is fine now, but will require treatment for the rest of his life.”

Now, the singer says, she’s hoping to continue helping dogs and cats in similar predicaments.

“I am so grateful to CMA for their generous support,” Miranda adds. “And thankful we’ll be able to help so many more people and their four-legged family members as our industry starts its long recovery from such a tough year.”

Miranda founded her MuttNation Foundation with her mom, Bev, in 2009. The nonprofit’s mission is to promote the adoption of and provide support for shelter pets.

