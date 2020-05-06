Miranda Lambert reflects on hard times after Tennessee storms: “God keeps reminding us who’s in charge”

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineLike many middle Tennessee residents, Miranda Lambert is shaken after a series of severe thunderstorms rolled through the Nashville region over the weekend. Though she’s grateful that no people, animals or structures on her farm were hurt, the singer lost power and several trees.

“The storms that came through TN this weekend took a toll on our farm,” the singer wrote on social media, alongside a series of images surveying the damage. “A ton of old trees just uprooted and snapped in half.”

But Miranda added that the severe weather was reminding her to keep things in perspective.

“I know, like us, a lot of folks in Nashville and surrounding areas don’t have power. I think that’s the lesson, for me anyway,” she reflected. “God keeps reminding us who’s in charge.”

Earlier in March, middle Tennessee was devastated by tornadoes that claimed the lives of 24 people and leveled dozens of buildings, including beloved East Nashville venue the Basement East. The area was still in the early stages of recovering from that storm when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the city.

Miranda is one of the many artists who’ve had to change their tour plans in light of the virus’ spread. She rescheduled dates on her Wildcard tour to October.

