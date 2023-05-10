Miranda Lambert reflects on her ACM nominations and wins with gratitude: “I’m happy to be part of this family”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Reigning Academy of Country Music Awards’ Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert is the ACM’s most-nominated artist in history.

Over her storied career, Miranda has earned a record-breaking 17 Female Artist of the Year nominations, as well as four nominations in other categories. This year, the Texas native, who recently released her cookbook Y’all Eat Yet?, notched nominations in five categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and the newly created Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

“I’m so thankful [to] the country music community for believing in my art all these years. You know, this will be my 18th, well I missed my 17th ACM when I won Entertainer finally and I was in Europe,” Miranda recalls to ABC Audio with a laugh. “I was like, ‘You got to be kidding me! The one I miss in 17 years, I win Entertainer!’ But it was just it was still such a beautiful moment.”

“I’m happy to be part of this family and to continue to make art that my peers lift up,” the recent Triple Crown Award recipient adds. “You know, it’s awesome. [The] ACMs have been great to me. Being nominated for Entertainer again, going in as the reigning one, feels pretty dang good!”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will stream live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

