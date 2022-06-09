Miranda Lambert reflects on nearly two decades in country music ahead of Time100 Gala

ABC

Miranda Lambert made a trip to New York City this week to perform at the 2022 Time100 Gala, which took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Not only is she a performer this year, but she’s also one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2022” and the only country star to make that list. On the red carpet ahead of the show, Miranda reflected on her role repping country music at the gala and shared her gratitude for her musical community.

“That’s what country music is, is three chords and the truth, and that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do,” the singer says. “And I’m one of the lucky ones that’s gotten to do that for almost two decades now in country music. So I’m just gonna continue to share my message and hope that it helps others.”

A mainstay and traditionalist within the genre, Miranda’s also been at the forefront of pushing country music forward, especially in terms of pushing for inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community, with songs like “Y’all Means All” and using her platform to support fellow female artists.

“I definitely feel like the tide’s turning and I’m so thankful that I was part of that. And I hope I continue to be,” Miranda notes. “All of us girls stick together, and I think it’s really important. So if I can be holding up the arms of my sisters, I’m so happy to do that.”

The Time100 Gala will air this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.