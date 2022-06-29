Miranda Lambert reveals her mom is cancer-free after a diagnosis last September

ABC

Miranda Lambert has great news about the breast cancer diagnosis her mother, Beverly, received last September.

“She’s been through a whole lot, but she’s doing really well, and she’s ready to roll,” the star says, revealing in a new People cover story that her mother is now cancer free.

“I was able to be there with her through the hardest parts. She’s unstoppable,” Miranda explains. “She’s just been so strong and positive through the whole thing. It’s a good lesson for people to take away from a journey like that: Even though it’s a really scary place to be, the more positive, the better.”

The singer adds that she, her dad Rick and brother Luke, all gathered around Beverly in the family’s home state of Texas to help her through the ordeal.

Miranda and her mom have always been close — they even co-founded the MuttNation Foundation, an organization that supports shelter pets — and Beverly tells People that her country superstar daughter was there every step of the way.

“When she wasn’t here in Texas, we talked by phone or FaceTime so she could see how I was,” Beverly recounts. “On my head-shaving day, she FaceTimed with me and my hairdresser so she could be with me.”

She adds, “We had some unexpected bonding moments over her rubbing my bald head with essential oils. Those were the rawest and most tearful moments.”

