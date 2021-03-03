Miranda Lambert reveals she wrote 13 as-yet-unheard songs in Marfa, Texas

ABC

Miranda Lambert got fans talking earlier this week when she responded to one follower’s suggestion that it would “save 2021” if she released a Texas red dirt album with a winking smiley face emoji.



In that post the singer also tagged two fellow Texans, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, who she’s worked with quite a bit in the past: The trio co-wrote Miranda’s 2018 ACM Song of the Year-winning “Tin Man” and, more recently, “Tequila Does.”



After a few more days of dropping hints — posting another cryptic photo, along with the caption, “We don’t know what we’re doing, but we know we’re supposed to be doing it” — Miranda is officially ready to share details.



“Every time I need an escape, I go to Marfa, Texas,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “[Jack Ingram] and [Jon Randall] come. We recharge. We get inspired by its beauty. We write songs. ‘Tin Man’ was the first we shared with you. ‘Tequila Does,’ the second.”

But those two tracks weren’t the last songs to emerge from her musical retreats in Marfa, Miranda continued: “In between, we’ve written 13 more. It’s about time to share them w/ y’all.”

So far, there’s no official word on when fans can expect the new music.



It’s been a busy few weeks for Miranda, who also released a new collaboration with rocker Elle King, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” late last month.

By Carena Liptak

