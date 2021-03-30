Miranda Lambert reveals "special moment" that helped ex-husband Blake Shelton heal from losing brother

ABC

It has been nearly a decade since Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton penned the song “Over You.” The 2012 hit, says Lambert, was created to help her ex-husband move on from a painful loss.

Speaking with Essentials Radio with Apple Music, the two-time Grammy winner explained that she didn’t know Blake had lost his big brother Richie in a car accident in 1990. Richie was 24 and Blake was 14.

Lambert, 37, reflected on the day opened up to her about the tragedy and what she did to help him process his grief.

“Dudes don’t open up about things, but he started telling me about the experience of it all. And I was like, ‘Have you ever written about it,'” she recalled asking, saying the “God’s Country” crooner responded with, “My dad just says, ‘You don’t get over it. You just get used to it.'”

The answer didn’t sit right with her because she could tell Shelton was still hurting, so she encouraged, “I was like, ‘Well, could we write it? Do you want to try or is that invasive? I would never try to write your story because I didn’t live it, but maybe I could help because I’m an outside perspective.'”

The two then got to work on “Over You,” which became a massive hit on country radio and won them both ACM and CMA Awards.

“It was really a special moment and I’m so glad we shared that song,” the “Bluebird” singer reflected. “It helped his family heal, to have that together.”

Shelton and Lambert divorced in 2015 after a four year union, and have since found new love in their lives.

Miranda wed Brendan Mcloughlin in 2019 while Blake is about to marry Gwen Stefani after proposing to her in October.

