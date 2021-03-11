Miranda Lambert says she’s planning “feminine,” “beautiful” vibes for her Grammys “Bluebird” performance

ABC

Miranda Lambert is sharing some details about what she’s planning for her performance of her hit single, “Bluebird,” during this weekend’s Grammy Awards.

“The set is beautiful,” Miranda tells ET Online, adding that she’ll be hitting the stage live with her band. “It’s very feminine and beautiful. Also, there’s an energy with my band and I because we haven’t played ‘Bluebird,’ really, since it’s been ‘Bluebird.’ So we’re really happy to be up there and playing music.”

Miranda is a Grammy nominee this year, appearing in three of the show’s four country categories. “Bluebird” is in the running to win Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, while the album on which the song appears, Wildcard, is up for Best Country Album.

As for the look she’ll be sporting as she heads into the Grammys? Miranda says she’s keeping it simple, but definitely not plain.



“I’m going sleek and sexy,” the singer hints, adding that her most eye-catching accessory will be her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

“I have a dress, and a really hot husband who has a really nice suit, so we’re good on that. I’m not really a princess gal,” Miranda adds.



The Grammys will air this Sunday night at 8PM ET on CBS.





By Carena Liptak

