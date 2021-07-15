Miranda Lambert shares a “Telemitry Remix” of “Tequila Does,” as she gears up for summer shows

Sony Music Nashville

Miranda Lambert kicks off a string of headlining summer tour dates this weekend, beginning on Friday in Belmont, Ohio and progressing through a string of amphitheater and country fair dates. The run of shows will take Miranda through mid-November.

In celebration of her return to the road this summer, Miranda also dropped “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix),” a danceable, pop-heavy spin on the original version of her track.

“Tequila Does” appears on Miranda’s Wildcard album, which dropped back in 2019. She wrote it with frequent collaborators Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, two songwriters with whom she subsequently released a full project — the stripped-down Marfa Tapes — this spring.

The Marfa Tapes features intimate, raw and acoustic recordings of songs that Miranda, Jon and Jack wrote together, including Miranda’s 2016 hit, “Tin Man.” Fans looking for a more stripped-down style will find the acoustic version of “Tequila Does” on that track list, too.

But Miranda’s also been experimenting with genre in recent months. She dropped “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” a dizzying, anthemic duet with rocker Elle King, earlier this year.

