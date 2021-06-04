Miranda Lambert shares the inspirations behind the design aesthetics of her new bar, Casa Rosa

Erika Goldring

Miranda Lambert recently added the role of bar owner to her multi-hyphenate entertainment industry career, opening her honky-tonk Casa Rosa on downtown Nashville’s Broadway strip.

Influenced by the singer’s Texas roots and featuring personal touches like an Instagram-worthy rose wall and tufted pink booths, Miranda personally designed Casa Rosa’s aesthetics from top to bottom. Miranda teamed up with her long-time personal designer Phara Queen, as well as the TC Restaurant Group (TCRG), the latter of which is behind star-owned bars like FGL House, Luke’s 32 Bridge and more.

For example, TCRG-associated artist Tim “Tiny” Parker worked to make custom pieces for Miranda’s venue, including a 12-foot-tall Saguaro cactus and a larger-than-life saddle embellished with Miranda’s name.

Before Casa Rosa’s official opening, Miranda broke in her new hotspot with a VIP-only karaoke party, with star guests like Kid Rock, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker and many more. The singer’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, was also in attendance, and the country superstar couple even hopped onstage for a karaoke duet during the party.

