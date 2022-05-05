Miranda Lambert shares whimsical behind-the-scenes snaps from the making of ‘Palomino’

ABC

Miranda Lambert’s new album, Palomino, has been out for just under a week. As fans get to know the project and pick out their favorite tracks, Miranda is reminiscing about the making of the album.

She shared some snapshots on social media this week, including multiple photos of her collaborators Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. “SCENES from the making of Palomino,” Miranda jokes in the caption of her post, referencing the album’s track “Scenes” — which she, Luke and Natalie co-wrote.

Actually, that trio was responsible for writing the bulk of Palomino tracks. “Tourist,” “Music City Queen,” “Strange,” “I’ll Be Lovin’ You,” “That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play,” “Pursuit of Happiness” and “Carousel” are all also the product of co-writing sessions between Luke, Natalie and Miranda.

Speaking of “Carousel,” the photos Miranda posted seem to embody a loose carnival theme. One photo shows an old, defunct carousel horse, while another shows the songwriting trio seated beside a life-size knight in pink armor.

Palomino contains Miranda’s current single, “If I Was a Cowboy.”

