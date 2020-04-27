Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett + more participating in 'CMT Celebrates Our Heroes'

CMT

CMTCMT is altering its annual Artists of the Year ceremony to honor the essential workers around the world combating the COVID-19 pandemic with CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special.

Set to air in June, the two-hour special will feature performances by Miranda Lambert, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini and more. Performing virtually from their homes, each of the participating artists will also deliver tributes to the selfless workers on the front lines of COVID-19.

Some of the categories that will be recognized include healthcare workers such as doctors and nurses; food industry personnel, ranging from farmers to migrant workers and truck drivers delivering food; American ingenuity, representing businesses providing ventilators, personal protective equipment and other essentials to medical facilities; and scientists searching, for a cure for the virus.

Educators, military personnel, police officers and firefighters are also among those to be honored. CMT will also highlight inspirational stories about people helping their communities during the crisis.

The special is taking the place of CMT Artists of the Year, which typically occurs in the fall in Nashville, honoring the artists that made the biggest impact on the genre.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes airs on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.