Miranda Lambert to perform three shows in Texas in April: "We’re doing this safely and right"

Miranda Lambert is getting back on stage.

On Monday, the “Bluebird” singer announced on Instagram that she is performing three shows in April at Billy Bob’s Texas, marking her first concert in more than a year.

Miranda will take the stage at the famous honky tonk in Fort Worth for three consecutive shows on April 22, 23 and 24. Pre-sale tickets for members of her fan club will be available on Wednesday and become available to the public Friday.

“I can’t wait to come home,” Miranda writes, adding a disclaimer that the shows will be reduced capacity, socially-distanced and follow “strict” COVID-19 protocols. “We’re doing this safely and right,” she says.

Miranda launched her Wildcard Tour last January in support of her latest album, but like many other artists, was forced to cancel or postpone tour plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

