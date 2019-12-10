Miranda Lambert wants to help you find a Christmas present for your pooch

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIf you’re looking for a holiday present for your pup, Miranda Lambert wants to help you.

Her full line of MuttNation pet products are now available from Tractor Supply Company, both in stores and online. That includes four styles of beds with matching collars and leashes, plus toys, bandanas and water bowls.

In the spirit of the season, Miranda’s giving all the money she makes to her MuttNation Foundation to help rescue shelters.

“We’re so thankful to our friends at Tractor Supply for the support they’ve given MuttNation since we first launched our partnership a few months ago,” Miranda says. “It’s really exciting to have such a great line of pet supplies and toys and to know that every mutt-lover’s purchase is helping another rescue dog find a loving home -- and with over 1,800 Tractor Supply stores across the country, that’ll make a lot of happy pups,” she adds.

Miranda herself has eight rescue dogs, as well as horses, cats and rabbits.

Musically, she’s just released “Bluebird” as the second single from her new Wildcard album.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.