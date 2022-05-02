Miranda Lambert “wasn’t prepared” for media attention after Blake Shelton divorce

ABC

Miranda Lambert cannot tell a lie when it comes to her music.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Miranda reflects on the intense media coverage surrounding her high-profile divorce from Blake Shelton in 2014, and how it caught the relatively private singer off guard.

“I wasn’t prepared for that,” she says of the constant media attention. “It’s not nice sometimes, but I think you’ve got to take it with a grain of salt and know that I’m a singer-songwriter so luckily I can tell my whole truth. I will not lie in my music.”

Two years after the divorce, Miranda released her critically acclaimed 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings, that included lead single “Vice” and the heartbreak ballad “Tin Man.” It was named Album of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards.

In 2019, Miranda announced that she had married former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in a secret ceremony on her Tennessee farm. Their relationship later inspired her top-10 hit, “Settling Down.”

“I’ve also grown up and I’ve learned a lot about myself and I think at some point you just start to settle into who you are,” she continues. “I feel at peace with myself.”

Miranda released her new album, Palomino, on Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.