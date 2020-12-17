Miranda Lambert will perform on Sunday night for the 'A Home for the Holidays' TV special

Ellen Von Unwerth

Miranda Lambert is among the acts slated to perform during CBS’ all-genre A Home for the Holidays special, which airs this Sunday at 9:30PM ET.



Other participating artists include Meghan Trainor, Josh Groban, Leslie Odom Jr. and Andrea Bocelli. Gayle King will host the 22nd annual event, which partners with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the Children’s Action Network to support the over 400,000 American kids living in foster care.

In addition to the show’s musical highlights, A Home for the Holidays will present the stories of four Los Angeles-based families whose lives have been touched by the foster care system.

The performance comes at the end of a milestone packed year for Miranda, who scored her seventh chart-topper with “Bluebird” at country radio in 2020. Looking ahead, she’s also netted multiple nominations at the upcoming Grammy Awards, with mentions in the Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song categories.

By Carena Liptak

