Miranda Lambert’s got “FOMO” about missing the Grammys, but is “grateful for what I already have”

ABC

Last month, Miranda Lambert couldn’t make it to the ACM Awards — and she won her very first Entertainer of the Year trophy.

Now, she’s missing out on an awards show once again: “I’m missing the Grammys,” the singer ruefully tells ABC Audio.

“I’m not getting to go again,” she laments, explaining that the show falls right in the middle of pre-production for her co-headlining Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town, plus prep for her new Palomino album. “So, I’m slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything.”

Miranda is nominated in two categories at this year’s Grammys, including a Best Country Album nod for The Marfa Tapes, her collaborative album with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram. “We were on a group text this morning. I feel like I have FOMO,” she admits.

Still, Jon and Jack will be there “representing the home team” for an acoustic album that Miranda says is among the most vulnerable she’s ever released. “You know, it was a risk to put it out the way it was,” she notes, referring to the raw, unpolished style of the project.

But, all “FOMO” aside, Miranda says she’s just grateful for all the Grammy love. “I got to play on the Grammys last year, and I got to take one home, and I was just so thankful,” the singer notes. “I’m grateful for what I already have.”

The 2022 Grammy Awards will air on CBS on Sunday, April 3.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.