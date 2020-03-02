Miranda Lambert's husband exits NYPD, reportedly joins her security team

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMiranda Lambert will be seeing her husband more often if the rumors are true: he retired from the New York Police Department in order to join her security team.

Entertainment Tonight reports that husband Brendan McLoughlin has been recently seen assisting with Lambert's meet-and-greet events, reportedly as part of her security detail.

The publication has confirmed that McLoughlin is no longer with the NYPD.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, with Lambert sweetly paying tribute to McLoughlin on January 26. "I’m so happy to walk through this life with you," she wrote on Instagram against a photo of the two walking hand in hand down the aisle. "Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines."

The "Tin Man" singer was previously married to Blake Shelton from May 2011 to July 2015.

Shelton has recently sparked rumors that he proposed to girlfriend Gwen Stefani -- but neither have confirmed the story.

