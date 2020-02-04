Miranda Lambert's MuttNation awards grants to shelters around the US

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMiranda Lambert continues to give back to animal shelters with a special grant initiative through MuttNation Foundation.

The country superstar, who co-founded MuttNation with her mother Bev Lambert in 2009, has awarded more than $160,000 in grants to shelters around the U.S. this year through the Mutts Across America initiative. The annual program gifts surprise checks to nonprofits in each state that go above and beyond to care for animals in need.

2020 grant recipients include the Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control in Tennessee, where Miranda has adopted animals from in the past, along with the SPCA of East Texas Adoption Center in her home state.

“We both feel such a deep connection with animals and have so much compassion for the ones that need us the most. Mutts Across America lets us reward the hard-working shelters and give a ‘paw up’ to their lucky mutts," Miranda says. "Our big message is that we encourage everyone to adopt from their local shelter or, if they’re not in the market for a new dog or cat, volunteer at their local rescue.”

Since it was founded in 2014, Mutts Across America has donated roughly $1 million to more than 300 shelters across the country.

