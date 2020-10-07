Miranda Lambert’s Muttnation Foundation aids pets impacted by Hurricane Laura

ABC/Mark Levine

Miranda Lambert is providing some relief for the families and their pets who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura. Her nonprofit organization, Muttnation Foundation, is partnering with Tractor Supply and Greater Good Charities to assist with pet food needs in the hard-hit Lake Charles, Louisiana area.



The new initiative is providing one thousand $40 gift cards to Tractor Supply for affected families in the region, which can be redeemed at any of the three store locations in their area.



The gift cards can be used to buy the pet food of the card holder’s choice, and also includes a coupon for a 50 percent discount on any MuttNation On the Farm brand foods, which is Miranda’s recently-launched pet food line.



“Disaster relief is a core part of MuttNation’s mission, and together we make a much stronger impact than any of us could separately,” the singer says of her foundation’s new partnership.



She goes on to add that she was even more inspired to do her part for this particular cause after hearing stories of families and pets affected by the hurricane.



“I’ve seen pictures and heard amazing stories of how people worked so hard to stay with their pets after being evacuated, and by providing food for thousands of animals as their families begin returning home — we know we’re making a real difference,” the singer reflects.

When she’s not providing relief for animals in need, the singer is cleaning up at the 2020 CMA Awards. Miranda picked up a whopping seven nominations for this year’s awards show, becoming the most-nominated female act in CMA history.

Two of those mentions, in the Song of the Year and Single of the Year categories, are for her latest chart-topper, “Bluebird.”

By Carena Liptak

