Missing boater was facing drug charges, and was an experienced sailor

The Coast Guard was looking for a boater and his father who went missing while headed to Vero Beach.

55-year-old Peter cook, 81-year-old Gerald cook, and four of their dogs were aboard a 52-foot yellow steel vessel on Feb. 13 before they went missing.

However, new details show that Peter Cook was facing drug and weapons charges in South Carolina in connection with a marijuana grow house bust in May 2018, as first reported in the TCPalm.

Officials say Peter Cook was also an experienced sailor who worked as a lobsterman for many years.

Peter Cook was released on bond a few days after his arrest two years ago.

On Feb. 26, the Coast Guard suspended the search for the missing boaters.