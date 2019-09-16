Missing mother found dead; children still missing

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says that a mother who was reported missing this weekend has been found dead and her four children are still missing.

32-year-old Casei Jones, 10-year-old Cameron Bowers, 5-year-old Preston Bowers, 2-year-old Mercalli Jones and 1-year-old Aiyana Jones were reported missing Saturday evening after family members reported that they had not seen or heard from the family in six weeks.

Officials announced that they recovered Jones’ body near Brantley County, Georgia, however, they are unsure about the whereabouts of the four children.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, authorities did report that they have issued a warrant for 2nd degree homicide and they are currently in the process of questioning Jones’ husband Michael Waye Hones Jr.

If you have any information on Jones’ death or the whereabouts of her children, you are asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (352) 732-9111, or call 911.