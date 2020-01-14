Missing teen found dead inside of a chimney

Authorities in Port Clinton, Ohio are reporting that they found the body of a missing teen trapped inside of a chimney while re-canvasing the area surrounding his home.

14-year-old Harley Dilly’s body was discovered Monday inside of a neighbor’s chimney three weeks after he initially went missing while walking to school.

Officials say while they did check the areas surrounding Dilly’s home when they re-canvased that area they decided to enter a neighbor’s vacant summer home which is currently undergoing renovations.

When authorities entered the second floor of the house, they found Dilly’s jacket and glasses next to a brick chimney. They then looked inside the chimney and found Dilly’s body stuck inside.

“The chimney is between the second and third floors and is 9 by 13 inches,” said Port Clinton Police Department Chief Robert J. Hickman.

Investigators told reporters that they don’t suspect foul play in the teen’s death.

During a press conference, authorities reported that they believe that the teen climbed an antenna to the roof of the house and then went down its chimney.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.